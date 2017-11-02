Browns welcome Josh Gordon’s return, though most don’t know him

Getty Images

Josh Gordon returns to the Browns needing to reacquaint himself with his teammates. The Browns wide receiver won’t see many familiar faces in the locker room, with friends Joe Haden, Travis Benjamin and Taylor Gabriel all having departed since he last played in 2014.

“He hardly knows anybody in here anymore,” linebacker Chris Kirksey said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “He knows Joe Thomas and Joel Bitonio, but that’s about it.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell conditionally reinstated Grodon, who becomes eligible to play Dec. 3.

“I feel like he . . . can help our team out a lot,” said running back Isaiah Crowell, who was a rookie in 2014. “He can make plays, and I feel like that will help everybody else around him make plays also.”

Gordon led the league with 1,646 receiving yards in 2013. He also scored nine touchdowns in only 14 games that season.

Browns wide receivers have caught only two touchdown passes this season. Kenny Britt has one, and Corey Coleman has one. Coleman will miss at least one more game with a broken hand, and the Browns have benched Britt for a lack of production.

“He’s physical; he’s fast; he can make plays on the ball, so he’s definitely one of the best receivers that I’ve played with,” Kirksey said.