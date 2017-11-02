Calvin Pryor returns to practice with Jaguars

Getty Images

Safety Calvin Pryor spent just 10 days with the Jacksonville Jaguars in September before being placed on injured reserve.

Now he’ll have a chance to return to the roster and help them in the second half of the season. The Jaguars designated Pryor as one of their two players to return from injured reserve this season and he returned to practice with the team on Wednesday.

Pryor was released by the Cleveland Browns after being involved with a fight with wide receiver Ricardo Louis before practice in September. The Jaguars claimed him off waivers on Sept. 8 and put him on injured reserve on Sept. 18. Pryor can practice with the Jaguars for the next two weeks before becoming eligible to return to the team’s active roster.

The first game he’d be eligible to play in would be back in Cleveland against the Browns on Nov. 19.

Pryor appeared in 43 games with the New York Jets with 37 starts after being the 18th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He recorded 191 tackles with a half sack, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. Pryor was traded to Cleveland in June before being released in September.