Carson Wentz is the NFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

The Eagles have the best record in the NFL after going undefeated in October and their quarterback’s work to get them to 7-1 has been recognized by the NFL.

The league announced on Thursday that Carson Wentz has been named the NFC’s offensive player of the month for October.

Wentz was 89-of-148 for 1,247 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. The 14 touchdowns are a record for an Eagles quarterback over the course of a month and Wentz only threw two more touchdowns over the course of his entire rookie season.

That jump in production is exactly what the Eagles wanted to see from the second overall pick in the 2016 draft and the impact it has had on the team is impossible to miss. The Eagles have yet to score less than 20 points in a game this season and they never scored less than 26 points during their 5-0 run through October.