Colts promote Tyreek Burwell

The Colts promoted offensive tackle Tyreek Burwell from the practice squad.

Burwell signed to the Colts’ practice squad Sept. 11. He participated in the Chargers’ offseason program and training camp before Los Angeles waived him during final cuts Sept. 3.

Burwell played in 16 games with the Chargers over the past two seasons. He also spent time on their practice squad. He originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

He appeared in 11 games, with four starts, at offensive tackle as a senior at the University of Cincinnati in 2014.

