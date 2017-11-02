Darren McFadden says he still has breakaway speed

Getty Images

There’s another appeal pending, but there’s a good chance that the Cowboys are going to be playing without running back Ezekiel Elliott against the Chiefs this weekend and that means there’s a good chance that Darren McFadden is going to be active for the first time this season.

Alfred Morris and Rod Smith have dressed and played as Elliott’s backups, but McFadden has been relegated to the inactive list and that’s left no chance to see what the veteran has in the tank. If you take McFadden’s word for it, there’s plenty to look forward to when and if he does get on the field.

“I definitely still have speed to break away,” McFadden said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “So if you see me in the open field, don’t look for me to get caught.”

McFadden only played in three regular season games last year and took one snap in the playoff loss to the Packers, so he’s put on very little mileage since running for 1,089 yards in the 2015 season. Those fresh legs could come in handy for the next six weeks.