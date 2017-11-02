David Johnson on return: We don’t know what will happen

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said that he doubts running back David Johnson will return from his dislocated wrist to play again this season.

Johnson still has a cast on his wrist and can’t entertain serious thoughts about returning until that changes, but he is still holding onto a brighter view of his prospects than the coach. He said he is “staying optimistic” because “no one knows,” including Arians.

“No, it’s not stunning [that Arians doubts his return],” Johnson said, via the Arizona Republic. “That’s the way he’s thinking. He’s been in the league and been coaching for a while. Like him, he doesn’t know. We don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m still in this cast for a couple weeks, so who knows what’s going to happen?”

There may be factors beyond Johnson’s health to consider when deciding about a return, including the point in the calendar, the team’s prospects and the makeup of the offense around him. Until Johnson is physically ready, though, there’s not much point in worrying about them.