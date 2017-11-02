Deshaun Watson listed as limited in Texans practice

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was named the AFC’s top offensive player and the NFL’s top offensive rookie for the month of October on Thursday, but that may not be the biggest news of the day on the Watson front.

That might be the fact that he appears on the Texans injury report as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. Watson’s knee is listed as the reason why he was a limited participant and he was not listed at all on the Wednesday report.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports it’s a “sore knee,” but the Texans haven’t made any public comment about the issue at this point. That should change on Friday whether it comes from coach Bill O’Brien or the team’s injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Tom Savage would get the start if Watson’s not able to play. There is no third quarterback on Houston’s active roster or practice squad.