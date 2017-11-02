Deshaun Watson named AFC offensive player of the month, NFL offensive rookie of the month

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is taking the NFL by storm in his rookie season, and he’s just added a couple more honors to his résumé.

Watson was named both the AFC’s offensive player of the month and the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for October.

That was an easy choice: In four games in October, Watson completed 77 of 124 passes for 1,171 yards, with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 21 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown rushing.

The Texans’ offense was awful in Week One with Tom Savage at the helm, but with Watson the offense has exploded, and the Texans lead the league in scoring since he’s been their starter. He’s not just the offensive player of the month and the rookie of the month. He’s a candidate for league MVP.