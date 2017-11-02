Duane Brown on trade to Seattle: “I couldn’t ask for anything better”

Getty Images

New Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown was excited for the new opportunity presented to him following a trade to Seattle on Tuesday.

Brown had held out through the first seven weeks of the season in hopes of leveraging a new contract with the Houston Texans, returned last week only to run headlong into a controversy caused by Texans owner Bob McNair’s comments at a recent league meeting and now find himself with a new team altogether as the calendar turns to November.

All things considered, Brown is thrilled with how things have played out.

“It’s worked out pretty good for me, I have to say,” Brown said. “I thought I did some great things in my career and I thought we had some great years there in Houston, but to come here and immediately be a part of a contender and a chance to win, it’s worked out amazing. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Brown will take over at left tackle for the Seahawks, effective immediately. Rees Odhiambo did what he could as an injury replacement for George Fant but struggled significantly at times. Brown gives Seattle a proven Pro Bowl caliber player to solidify the weakest spot on their roster.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider expressed a desire to have Brown finish his career in Seattle after the trade was agreed upon on Monday. Brown said he would very much be open to that possibility.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I got relationships with guys here before I got here. I told them just on the outside looking in how much I respected this place, respected the locker room. Just like a real, real brotherhood here and they have a lot of fun, win a lot of games and on the outside looking in, I loved it. So to be here and be a part of it now, there’s no doubt in my mind I wouldn’t want to be here the rest of my career.”