Eric Decker appreciates wife’s support but doesn’t want tweets to become distraction

Eric Decker isn’t going to ask his wife to stop tweeting, but the Titans receiver admits they have had “conversations.”

Earlier this season, country music star Jessie James Decker suggested in an Instagram post that Decker was unaware that the team planned to remain in the locker room during the national anthem. More recently, she tweeted during the Titans’ narrow victory over the Browns on Oct. 22 about Decker needing the ball more.

“Of course I appreciate it. She’s obviously my biggest fan,” Decker said Thursday, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “It’s not the first time it’s happened. She watches the game; she gets passionate about it. We obviously have discussions about it.

“But if she feels a certain way, I’m not going to tell her how to speak or what to do. But I obviously don’t want it to become a distraction in the locker room, so we’ve had our conversations about going forward with it.”

Decker has 23 catches for 226 yards, their third-leading receiver. He has only two catches in the red zone for 10 yards.

The veteran has started in place of Corey Davis, but the first-round pick is expected to return from a hamstring injury this week. Davis’ return will reduce Decker’s snaps.

Jessie James Decker has had Twitter debates with fans while defending her husband.

“She’s smart, so she knows how to, if someone says something, come back with an intelligent answer,” Decker said. “Obviously sometimes it’s emotional, but there is always a reason behind everything.”