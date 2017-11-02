Everson Griffen rides sack streak to defensive player of the month honors

Getty Images

The next team to stop Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen from getting a sack will be the first team to do so in 2017.

Griffen came into October with at least one sack in each of the team’s first three games and four sacks overall. He exited the month with at least one sack in each of the team’s first eight games and 10 sacks overall.

The six sacks he picked up while the Vikings were going 4-1 in October helped make Griffen the league’s choice as the NFC’s defensive player of the month.

Griffen’s 10 sacks are more than he had all of last season and he’s two shy of tying his career high with half a season still to play. Unless the bye week somehow saps Griffen of the momentum he’s been riding through the season, it seems a good bet that he’ll get that personal best sooner rather than later.