Greg Zuerlein named NFC’s top special teamer for October

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein wasn’t perfect in October.

Zuerlein missed a 36-yard field goal against the Seahawks in a 16-10 Week Five loss, but he more than made up for it over the rest of the month. Zuerlein, who hit the other field goal he tried against Seattle, was 13-of-13 in three Rams wins over the rest of the month and has been named the NFC’s special teams player of the month.

Zuerlein’s month included a seven field goal day against the Cowboys in a 35-30 win and he made four more as the Rams routed the Cardinals 33-0 in London in Week Seven. He also made all nine extra points he tried as the Rams improved to 5-2 on the season.

The miss against the Seahawks is the only one Zuerlein has had all season and his 21 made field goals are tied with Kai Forbath of the Vikings for the most in the league despite Zuerlein already serving his bye week.