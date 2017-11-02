Harrison Butker named AFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

As it turns out, the Panthers seem to have chosen poorly when it comes to kickers.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was named AFC special teams player of the month, after a sterling 18-of-19 October.

The 18 field goals were the most by any rookie in a month in league history.

Butker started the year with the Panthers as a seventh-round pick, and they kept him on the Week One roster along with veteran Graham Gano. But they eventually cut him when carrying two kickers became impractical, and the Chiefs were happy to collect him.

In fairness, Gano has been pretty good too, making 17-of-18 field goals so far this year. But he’s also making $3.05 million this year to Butker’s $465,000 (plus the sunk cost of his $83,000 signing bonus), making it look like the Chiefs got the better end of the deal for now.