It’s been a good week for the Kaepernick collusion case

While the actual proceedings have yet to commence, the Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance has gotten stronger this week, thanks to three different circumstances.

First, the Browns have made it clear that they’re still looking to upgrade the quarterback position, via their bungled effort to trade for Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron. The Browns had interest in trading for Kaepernick last year, and current Browns coach Hue Jackson had interest in drafting Kaepernick six years ago, when Jackson coached the Raiders. Once the Browns traded for Brock Osweiler and drafted DeShone Kizer, they seemed to be out of the market for a veteran quarterback. It’s now clear that they aren’t.

Second, the Broncos have benched Trevor Siemian for Brock Osweiler, who continues to find gainful employment in the NFL despite being unloaded by Houston and cut by the Browns, who are paying him $15.225 million this year to not play for them. The Broncos had interest in trading for Kaepernick last year, and they have ignored him ever since then.

Third, the Packers pursued quarterback Brian Hoyer, more than two weeks after coach Mike McCarthy angrily dismissed the possibility of pursuing Kaepernick or any other quarterback to enhance the one-two punch of Brett Hundley and Joe O’Houlicallahan. Kaepernick on multiple occasions (and twice in the playoffs) rans and threw circles around the Packers. Hoyer has one career game against Green Bay, completing four of 11 passes for 49 yards before suffering a broken arm last year while playing for the Bears.

While ultimately the evidence will prove whether and to what extent an express or implied agreement to shun Kaepernick existed, the collective ongoing failure of the league to give Kaepernick a chance becomes more and more glaring, and the Browns, Broncos, and Packers have made it even worse for the league this week, and better for Kaepernick.