It’s been a good week for the Kaepernick collusion case

Posted by Mike Florio on November 2, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT
While the actual proceedings have yet to commence, the Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance has gotten stronger this week, thanks to three different circumstances.

First, the Browns have made it clear that they’re still looking to upgrade the quarterback position, via their bungled effort to trade for Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron. The Browns had interest in trading for Kaepernick last year, and current Browns coach Hue Jackson had interest in drafting Kaepernick six years ago, when Jackson coached the Raiders. Once the Browns traded for Brock Osweiler and drafted DeShone Kizer, they seemed to be out of the market for a veteran quarterback. It’s now clear that they aren’t.

Second, the Broncos have benched Trevor Siemian for Brock Osweiler, who continues to find gainful employment in the NFL despite being unloaded by Houston and cut by the Browns, who are paying him $15.225 million this year to not play for them. The Broncos had interest in trading for Kaepernick last year, and they have ignored him ever since then.

Third, the Packers pursued quarterback Brian Hoyer, more than two weeks after coach Mike McCarthy angrily dismissed the possibility of pursuing Kaepernick or any other quarterback to enhance the one-two punch of Brett Hundley and Joe O’Houlicallahan. Kaepernick on multiple occasions (and twice in the playoffs) rans and threw circles around the Packers. Hoyer has one career game against Green Bay, completing four of 11 passes for 49 yards before suffering a broken arm last year while playing for the Bears.

While ultimately the evidence will prove whether and to what extent an express or implied agreement to shun Kaepernick existed, the collective ongoing failure of the league to give Kaepernick a chance becomes more and more glaring, and the Browns, Broncos, and Packers have made it even worse for the league this week, and better for Kaepernick.

43 responses to “It’s been a good week for the Kaepernick collusion case

  2. 32 pedestrians carefully stepping around a large pile of dog dung on a sidewalk were investigated for collusion. It’s just too unlikely that all 32 would come to the decision independently.

  5. Dude, get off your soapbox. Just because individual teams are passing on this guy, it doesn’t mean the entire league is colluding. Seriously, Kaep’s skills aren’t all that great and nobody wants the distraction. You can’t sue someone for those reasons, he isn’t worth the drama.

  6. None of those 3 instances proves any collusion exists.
    Those teams simply went with or wanted better QB’s.

    Nothing more.

  7. I’m no lawyer like you but once he filed suit against the NFL how can any team hire him since the teams are the NFL?

  8. If Jerry Jones sends an email to Goodell saying Cap should be black balled, then he leaks the email somehow, the CBA will be dissolved, and Zeke gets to play?

  9. Let’s see 2/3 of all football fans despise Kaepernick and it’s collusion that makes no one want him on their roster? Good luck with that…

  10. I would argue that the owners are not in collusion; on the contrary each is secretly hoping a divisional rival would sign him and bring the circus home. Nothing disrupts concentration better than a distraction.

  11. To me this is a reach. Collusion is basically saying that all of the owners have explicitly come together to black-ball Kaepernick. You cannot win a collusion case just because the 32 individual teams and owners decide that they do not want the guy, even if the reason is not football related.

    For instance, 32 individual restaurant owners on the same block make their own decision not to allow pets in the facility, that is not collusion against pets or their owners. However, if those 32 restaurants had a meeting and said collectively that they were not going to allow it, then it crosses into collusion against said parties.

    Find me evidence of a conversation or meeting in which all of the owners consciously discussed and decided to keep Kaepernick out and then talk to me about a stronger case…

  14. I actually agree with this Kaepernick take for a change. And honestly, what team other than the Clowns would be the right spot for CK??? Time for the nfl and owners to force Hadley to bite the bullet and sign him, with the conditions including he drop the collusion case

  16. The collusion looks stronger because three teams have changed QB’s?

    That’s not evidence Florio.

    If that marks a good week for the Kaepernick collusion case, then it’s on legal life support.

  18. This is my thought on this…CK is a “Firebrand” for the whole anthem protest issue which riles up at least 30-40% of american voters and presumably 30-40% of paying fans as well. Would you as an owner want to tick off 30-40% of your fans over a QB that many talent experts see as a limited talent?

  19. This changes absolutely nothing. A few teams pursuing players who have been on active rosters, meaning they have been actually playing football recently, does not add anything to claims of collusion. It’s will be, rightly, viewed as purely incidental. Until Kaep can show documented proof that any owners agreed with any other owners to not sign Kaep he has no case.

    Man…just think if Kaep never would have rejected his option with the 49ers. Seems like this is all (gasp!) kind of his own fault.

  20. That’s not collusion. If signing a player can harm revenue… example: the loss of sponsors or season ticket holders, not signing that player is a good business decision, despite what said player can do on the field. Look at Ray Rice for example.

    not signing that player does not equate collusion.

  21. He was cut as the third round quarterback of San Francisco, one of the worst teams in the league. He hasn’t played for a year and is a massive distraction. I’m not sure what the mystery is.

    Kaepernick should go play football in Venezuela or Cuba where they have the dictators he admires. And it would be hilarious to see what would happen to him if he criticized the police while he lived in one of the dictatorships he loves so much.

  23. Just think of how many other players will use the collision excuse if Kaepernick wins this thing…Jarmarcus Russell should be using this as well

  24. Kaep quit on the last team he played for. What in the world does collusion have to do with anything? Nobody wants a quitter to lead their billion $$ franchise. Nobody does.

  26. He also had not been hired by any media organizations, even though many less qualified individuals have been and continue to be employed by said organizations. Is this also collusion?

  29. How Comie with Tebow this was ok, but with Kap it is Collusion?

    I know, Kap is better than Tebow, but Tebow could do better than some of the QBs being rolled out there every Sunday.

  30. What exactly makes this a ‘good week’ for that case. I read the article carefully twice and I dont see a single thing that helps that case. It still cant even get off the ground. Never could, never will. Too many things wrong with it even beyond being entirely based on one person’s sense of entitlement.

  31. 32 pedestrians carefully stepping around a large pile of dog dung on a sidewalk were investigated for collusion. It’s just too unlikely that all 32 would come to the decision independently.

    ———————–

    Best analogy to date on here! Well said.

  33. teams get rid of players, or don’t sign players, all the time for reasons other than on field talent. Locker room atmosphere is a huge part of a winning formula. So here you have a tool that- as a back up qb mind you – intentionally disrupted a sacred ceremony on the field and singlehandedly divided an entire league and fan base.

    So why does it have to be “collusion” as the reason he’s not been hired?

  34. Where is the outrage for other players not in the league, i just don’t get Florio’s continued desire to pursue this agenda and side with CK. RG3 would be a better option if someone wants a mobile guy. At least he’s not a distraction and likely voted:)

  35. Just because no one wants to hire him, doesn’t make it collusion. He’s just unhireable. Too much off the field baggage, no different than Ray Rice or Tim Tebow; the media storm and surrounding attention would be too big of a distraction for any team to tolerate in exchange for whatever value he may bring, which could be negligible.

    But, like a good Democrat, the yarn will keep spinning, and the witch hunt will continue.

  36. the Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance has gotten stronger this week,
    ==================================================

    No it hasn’t. See,the problem when people like you in the media who have open biases and agendas is that you end up losing all credibility.

  37. In Teddy We Trust says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:19 pm
    Kaepernick on multiple occasions (and twice in the playoffs) ran and threw circles around the Packers.
    _______

    Who hasn’t?
    ———————
    Teddy Bridgewater!

  38. Kap is still better that a number of starters in the NFL. to name a few 49ers, Jets, Bears, dolphins, Bills, Vikings, Bucs, Broncos, Packers, Browns, Cards, and yes some of these teams are trying to develop a starter but others Kap would be an immediate upgrade.

  41. wrlegrand says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Find me evidence of a conversation or meeting in which all of the owners consciously discussed and decided to keep Kaepernick out and then talk to me about a stronger case…

    —————
    Thats whats missing here and even then the wording has to be explicit. For example if all the owners were in a room and the question came up if they had thoughts of hiring Kaepernick and all 32 said no then thats not collusion. Thats simply matching opinions. They need minutes showing that they took a vote that he should not get hired and then they all aggreed to follow the vote. They would really need some owner to say that they wanted to hire him but the other owners pressured him not to becuse it had been decided he wouldcstay out of a job. And even then the owners could argue that was their right as owners and might win.

    The fact that Seattle took a look at him and Baltimore was actually getting ready to sign him before his girlfriend blew that up are indicators that owners were not forbidden to give him a job. If this thing ever found its way to court (i doubt it has the legs to get that far) the NFL lawyers can be counted on to make use of those details.

