Jameis Winston feeling better, now that he can practice during week

The Buccaneers can only hope the performances improve, but at least quarterback Jameis Winston is working more this week.

Winston practiced Wednesday after taking most of the previous two weeks off from practice to rest his injured right shoulder. They lost both games, and he struggled mightily last week against the Panthers, completing 21-of-38 passes for 210 yards with two interceptions, and also losing a fumble.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, he was apparently feeling much better this week, and able to do all the passing drills during the portion of practice open to the media.

His teammates figure it can’t hurt.

“I think it’s huge, really getting those reps he’s going to run on Sunday during the week,” tight end Cameron Brate said. “You know, he got those reps in walk-through and stuff but just visualizing it and seeing it and actually performing are two different things. So hopefully, him getting some work in earlier in the week will help him out on Sunday.”

Whether his performance was affected by the lack of familiarity or the injury itself, Winston clearly hasn’t been himself lately.