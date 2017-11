Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley was dressed Thursday despite a pending suspension, first reported by the Daily News, but Kerley headed to the locker room with an injury in the first quarter.

Kerley has a foot injury, according to the Jets, who list him as questionable to return.

He jogged on the sideline to test it before heading inside. Kerley had only one punt return for 3 yards before leaving.

Elijah McGuire was back to return the Bills’ punt after Kerley left.