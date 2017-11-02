Jets lead Bills 10-7 at halftime

AP

The Jets entered Thursday’s game with only 11 sacks. They had five in the first half, dominating the Bills offensive line.

Six players had at least a half sack each for the Jets.

Still, the Bills had a chance to tie the Jets or take the lead late in the first half. They reached the New York 37 before wide receiver Jordan Matthews fumbled on a hit by cornerback Juston Burris, who recovered the loose ball with 55 seconds left in the half. It was only the Bills’ second lost fumble this season.

The Jets scored first on a 10-yard run by Josh McCown with 7:43 remaining in the first quarter. The Bills tied it 7-7 on a 10-yard pass from Tyrod Taylor to Zay Jones.

The difference is a 45-yard field goal from Chandler Catanzaro with 10:26 left in the second quarter.

The Jets have 148 yards, including 73 rushing yards on 17 carries. McCown is 9-for-13 for 78 yards, while Matt Forte has seven carries for 38 yards.

The Bills have 134 yards, with Taylor completing 11 of 14 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.