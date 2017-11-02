Jets run their way to a 7-0 lead

Getty Images

Matt Forte questioned why the Jets didn’t run the ball more Sunday. They are running the ball Thursday.

On their first two drives, the Jets had nine runs for 50 yards, while Josh McCown went 1-for-2 for 13 yards. Of course, two of the runs weren’t designed runs, including the touchdown.

McCown scored the game’s first touchdown with a 10-yard run, giving the Jets a 7-0 lead with 7:43 to go in the first quarter.

In their season-opening 21-12 loss to the Bills, the Jets had only 15 rushes for 38 yards.