Jets running over the Bills 24-7

AP

The Jets are having no problems running the ball tonight, with 27 carries for 168 yards after three quarters.

Bilal Powell had a 51-yard run late in the third quarter to the Buffalo 10, where Matt Forte did the rest. The two-play, 61-yard drive gave the Jets a 24-7 lead.

Powell has nine carries for 74 yards; Forte has 13 carries for 72 yards. Quarterback Josh McCown also has two carries for 16 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run.

The Jets have dominated the Bills for the most part, and with a 17-point lead, they likely will try to run out the fourth quarter with Powell and Forte.