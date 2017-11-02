Jets take 10-point lead on Robby Anderson touchdown

AP

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson scored his fourth touchdown of the season with a highlight-reel catch in the end zone. It gave the Jets a 17-7 lead with 9:50 left in the third quarter.

It was Josh McCown‘s 13th touchdown pass this season, tying his career high.

The Jets were aided by a 15-yard facemask penalty on Cedric Thornton, who busted through the line untouched for a sack of McCown.

It was a seven-play, 74-yard drive for the Jets.

Anderson has three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. McCown has completed 11 of 16 passes for 123 yards. He also has run for a 10-yard touchdown.