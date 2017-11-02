Josh Gordon still doesn’t have an agent

November 2, 2017
The conditional reinstatement of Browns receiver Josh Gordon becomes impressive in large part because he continued to keep trying to get back in to the NFL, even when it seemed like he would never get back in. Making it even more impressive is the fact that Gordon has managed to secure his conditional reinstatement without the services of an agent.

Per NFLPA records, Gordon still doesn’t have an agent. He hasn’t had an agent since Joby Branion parted ways with Gordon months ago. Before that, Gordon was represented by Drew Rosenhaus.

Now that Gordon is conditionally back, hopefully he’ll attract the interest of a skilled and experienced agent, who can help Gordon navigate his contractual situation and, more importantly, to avoid doing anything that could get him suspended again.

  2. Why does he need an agent right now? He has Michael Johnson who had brought him back. Let him focus on his health and playing right now. Look good and all the agents in the world will jump at him.

  3. Putting aside whether any agent or team should hook up with Spliff Gordon, agents are leeches. Through the NFLPA and minimum contracts, players have a safety net for pay and conditions. By all means add a league clearing house function – a shop window – for teams and players, then no need for agents. I look at some recent dufus agents screwing things up:
    Malcolm Butler (agent didn’t understand the difference between RFA & UFA! Saints deal failed)
    Legarrette Blount (agent pushed for a big payday, ended up on almost identical pay in Philly)
    Wes Welker (ended up on less money at Denver because the agents took too long playing market)

    And when agents do get an exceptionally good deal for the player, it often ends up being a bad deal for the team, screwing their cap/competitiveness. And there’s another rub – in the era of salary cap there’s only so much to go around anyway, so a great deal for one player often means a stingy deal for some other player. But either way and every time, the agents take their cut. Leeches.

  4. Don’t use Terrell Pryor’s agent. Turned down $17m guarantee from the Browns and ended up getting $6m from the Redskins. How’d that work out for the slimy agent and player?

  5. Hoping for the best…what a story that would be if he came out and started killing it. I find it funny when people resort to calling him “stupid.” Addiction transcends all logic and intelligence. It’s an animal of its own.

