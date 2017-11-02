Josh Gordon still doesn’t have an agent

Getty Images

The conditional reinstatement of Browns receiver Josh Gordon becomes impressive in large part because he continued to keep trying to get back in to the NFL, even when it seemed like he would never get back in. Making it even more impressive is the fact that Gordon has managed to secure his conditional reinstatement without the services of an agent.

Per NFLPA records, Gordon still doesn’t have an agent. He hasn’t had an agent since Joby Branion parted ways with Gordon months ago. Before that, Gordon was represented by Drew Rosenhaus.

Now that Gordon is conditionally back, hopefully he’ll attract the interest of a skilled and experienced agent, who can help Gordon navigate his contractual situation and, more importantly, to avoid doing anything that could get him suspended again.