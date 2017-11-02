Kelvin Benjamin, Morris Claiborne inactive on Thursday night

Getty Images

If wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin had a little more time with the Bills under his belt, he might have been able to play in Thursday night’s game against the Jets.

Benjamin only became a member of the team on Tuesday, however, and that means his debut will have to wait until at least Week 10. Benjamin is inactive along with Brandon Tate, which leaves the Bills with Jordan Matthews, Zay Jones, Andre Holmes and Deonte Thompson as their options at receiver.

The Jets’ Tuesday trade acquisition, cornerback Rashard Robinson, is in the lineup. He will be helping to cover for the absence of the team’s top cornerback as Morris Claiborne will not play after hurting his foot last Sunday. Defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson joined Claiborne with a questionable tag, but he will be in the lineup.

Quarterback Christian Hackenberg, safety Terrence Brooks, cornerback Derrick Jones, fullback Lawrence Thomas, linebacker Obum Gwacham and tackle Brandon Shell are the other Jets inactives.

The Bills ruled out tight end Charles Clay and cornerback E.J. Gaines on Wednesday. Three offensive linemen — Seantrel Henderson, John Miller and Conor McDermott — round out the inactive list.