Landon Collins: We haven’t lost respect for Ben McAdoo

AP

Janoris Jenkins was suspended by the Giants this week because he didn’t bother reaching out to let them know that he’d be late in returning from their bye week, making him the second cornerback suspended by the team in a short period of time.

Coach Ben McAdoo called them “isolated incidents” that have been blown out of proportion, but there are others who wonder if it isn’t a sign that the coach lacks respect in the locker room. Safety Landon Collins admitted on Wednesday that he’d have the same thought if the same things were happening to another team, but insisted that is not the case for the Giants.

“That’s all you would ask: What’s going on?” Collins said, via Newsday. “You’d be like: Something wild is going on or some people just have a lack of respect for the coach. It’s not that. It’s just bad luck right now, I would say.”

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was the other cornerback to earn a suspension from McAdoo and he concurred with Collins, saying that “it would be haywire, a lot of chaos” if players didn’t respect the coach. It’s felt like that at times for the 1-6 Giants, though, and any more locker room issues will paint a different picture than the one Collins is painting this week.