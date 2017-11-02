LeGarrette Blount: I’m just going to keep grinding every day

Posted by Josh Alper on November 2, 2017, 7:39 AM EDT
LeGarrette Blount didn’t get traded this week, but he is one of the players who was impacted by the moves made ahead of the trade deadline.

Blount has been the lead back for the Eagles, but they didn’t trade for Jay Ajayi in order to just have the former Dolphin deep on the depth chart. Blount said on Thursday that he’s not worried about the potential changes to his role that could come and that he’s going to keep on doing things the same way as a result.

“There was no reaction. I can only control what I can control,” Blount said, via NJ.com. “That was a decision that was made from up top. … That is something I can’t answer. As far as I go, I’m just worried about me, what I can control and grind everyday like I’ve been doing.”

Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that there isn’t going to be an immediate shakeup to the depth chart at running back and Blount’s continued effectiveness should guarantee that he has a good-sized chunk of the workload even as Ajayi takes on a bigger piece of the pie.

  2. As Belichick expected, Blount’s production is down on 2016 (YPA is back up, but carries, yards & YPG are all significantly down – and TDs way down). And watch that YPA – in NE last year he gradually ran out of gas (4.2 first 7 wks, 3.6 next 9wks, 3.1 playoffs). However, he blocked with total commitment in NE whereas I saw Ajayi do little more than sidestep the bigger pass rushers – if he isn’t getting the rock to run against a pass zone, he’s not gonna get his big play and so shies from any real effort, hence booted from Miami.

  3. Blount and Ajayi make a great 1/2 punch!! Ajayi has more speed than Blount but both are very physical and strong runners, this makes the Eagles a better team than they were last week and helps when the weather starts to turn cold!!

