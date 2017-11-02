LeGarrette Blount: I’m just going to keep grinding every day

Getty Images

LeGarrette Blount didn’t get traded this week, but he is one of the players who was impacted by the moves made ahead of the trade deadline.

Blount has been the lead back for the Eagles, but they didn’t trade for Jay Ajayi in order to just have the former Dolphin deep on the depth chart. Blount said on Thursday that he’s not worried about the potential changes to his role that could come and that he’s going to keep on doing things the same way as a result.

“There was no reaction. I can only control what I can control,” Blount said, via NJ.com. “That was a decision that was made from up top. … That is something I can’t answer. As far as I go, I’m just worried about me, what I can control and grind everyday like I’ve been doing.”

Coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that there isn’t going to be an immediate shakeup to the depth chart at running back and Blount’s continued effectiveness should guarantee that he has a good-sized chunk of the workload even as Ajayi takes on a bigger piece of the pie.