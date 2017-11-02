Marshon Lattimore named NFC rookie of the month

Getty Images

The Saints didn’t blow a draft pick on a bad defensive player for a change, and in an amazing coincidence, their defense is better.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was named NFC rookie of the month for October, for his work in helping the Saints to a five-game winning streak.

Lattimore, the 11th overall pick in the draft, has lent some stability to a secondary that has been looking for it for years.

He has two interceptions, but he’s also become the kind of cover player who isn’t being thrown at often.

The Saints are 20th in the league in total defense and 16th against the pass. That doesn’t sound great, but considering where they’ve been, it’s a remarkable improvement.