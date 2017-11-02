Micah Hyde named AFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

The Bills have been one of the league’s surprises, off to a 5-2 start.

And getting a surprising amount of production from a free agent has helped them to that path.

Safety Micah Hyde was named the AFC defensive player of the month, after picking off four passes during October.

He leads the league in interceptions with five, and the Bills lead the NFL in takeaways and turnover margin.

The former Packers fifth-rounder signed a five-year, $30.5 million contract this offseason, so it’s not like he’s some guy off the street. He had eight interceptions in his four years with the Packers, where he was often criticized for his shortcomings as a slot corner.

But he’s found a role with the Bills, and they’re happy for it.