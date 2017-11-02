Mike McCarthy said he wasn’t involved in any QB discussions

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 2, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT
Getty Images

Mike McCarthy’s tone was much different this time, when someone asked him whether the Packers were interested in adding a veteran quarterback.

After reports the team was interested in veteran Brian Hoyer before he signed with the Patriots, McCarthy was asked about that in relation to his previous (and thunderous) declaration that they weren’t looking at Colin Kaepernick or any other veteran after Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone.

Essentially, McCarthy’s stance Thursday was that the team’s personnel department may have made a call on Hoyer or others, but he didn’t know about it.

“From the time Aaron’s been injured I’ve never once been involved in a conversation about bringing in a veteran quarterback,” McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “From the Minnesota to here today, the direction that we’re going with the quarterbacks is Brett Hundley and the guys we have here.”

But he also acknowledged other calls were probably made, couching them as “Yeah, those guys [in personnel] are doing their job.”

While the emotion that came with the Kaepernick question was something you wouldn’t suspect, the reality that a personnel department is looking at options seems reasonable. It’s what they do. Or at least it’s what a qualified personnel department does when there are issues at the most important position on the field.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Mike McCarthy said he wasn’t involved in any QB discussions

  3. Not sure why this keeps getting misrepresented, but McCarthy didn’t become upset at the question about adding Kaepernick. He became upset about having to answer nearly the EXACT same question after he just answered. He was livid with a reporter for not listening to what he just said.

  6. While I agree that McCarthy was wise in how he handled the previous interview, I have trouble believing that the Packers personnel department would make any calls about a QB he hadn’t been asked about.

    Seriously, why inquire about a QB your coach doesn’t want?

  8. “After reports the team was interested in veteran Brian Hoyer before he signed with the Patriots, McCarthy was asked about that in relation to his previous (and thunderous) declaration that they weren’t looking at Colin Kaepernick or any other veteran after Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone.”

    ———————————————

    McCarthy didnt get upset about being asked about Kaepernick. He got upset because a reporter asked a question that McCarthy literally answered the question before.

    If you’re gonna write a story about someone’s reaction, at least be accurate about it.

  9. Nobody has an issue on this matter except those who WANT to have an issue with ANY Packers related topic.

  10. wouldn’t you contact him in advance?

    Oh, by the way, we signed Hoyer to the most important position that has been keeping you employed since 2013. Just so ya know…

    Who’s running the insane asylum in Green Bay anyway???
    Certainly not ownership.

  12. gtodriver says:
    November 2, 2017 at 1:08 pm
    While I agree that McCarthy was wise in how he handled the previous interview, I have trouble believing that the Packers personnel department would make any calls about a QB he hadn’t been asked about.

    Seriously, why inquire about a QB your coach doesn’t want?
    ———————————-1
    Wow. A poignant observation coupled with a reasonable question, without the spiteful and obnoxious slap that adds nothing to the conversation.
    I’m honestly impressed.

  13. Is it possible that M.M.’s reaction to the initial question (thunderous), was fueled by the loss of his starting QB? Not, C.K. per say? As stated in the writer’s, the personnel dept has to do their job as well.

  14. Mike is a successful coach… that is what he told everyone not to long ago. Now is the time to put up or shut for him. Ohh, wait what about Thompson and that defensive speed. Sam Shields was really good because he was fast. Look at our slow corners now. Yikes. Lastly is the Dom’ster. Stop giving up 85% on 4th down geez.

    Anyways, I am huge Packer fan but its time for a change.

    Go Pack GO and prove me wrong and win a Superbowl.

  15. Or at least it’s what a qualified personnel department does when there are issues at the most important position on the field.
    ________

    A qualified personnel department would pay attention to issues at all positions on the field. An unqualified personnel department only pays attention to the quarterback position, and this one stopped paying attention in 2008.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!