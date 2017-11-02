Mike Wallace says he’s out of concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Ravens are expecting quarterback Joe Flacco to start against the Titans this Sunday after recovering from the concussion he sustained in last Thursday’s win over the Dolphins and he should be able to throw passes to Mike Wallace.

The veteran wide receiver did not play against the Dolphins after suffering a concussion of his own in the Week Seven loss to the Vikings. Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo was suspended one game for the hit he put on Wallace.

Wallace participated in practice on Wednesday and told reporters on Thursday that he is out of the concussion protocol. Wallace said he actually cleared the protocol in time to play against Miami, but opted for more time off because of the magnitude of the injury.

The Ravens had cornerback Jimmy Smith back at practice after he sat on Monday with an Achilles injury. Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin and left tackle Ronnie Stanley both practiced in non-contact jerseys.