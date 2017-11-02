NFL files motion in opposition to injunction blocking Ezekiel Elliott suspension

AP

The latest round of legal wrangling between the NFL and NFL Players Association got underway on Wednesday when the NFLPA filed an emergency motion seeking an injunction blocking Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott pending an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit of the decision by Judge Katherine Polk Failla to grant one earlier this week.

That motion has been followed by one from the NFL. As you’d guess, the league is arguing against the injunction.

Their motion notes that Judge Failla’s decision was “not a close call” and points to the Tom Brady case as a linchpin of their argument that Elliott’s ultimate bid to have the suspension thrown out is unlikely to be successful.

The NFLPA’s central argument in its motion was that courts have typically blocked suspensions from going into effect while litigation proceeds. That was how things played out for Brady, so both sides are pointing to that case to support their point of view about an injunction.