NFL files motion in opposition to injunction blocking Ezekiel Elliott suspension

Posted by Josh Alper on November 2, 2017, 12:41 PM EDT
AP

The latest round of legal wrangling between the NFL and NFL Players Association got underway on Wednesday when the NFLPA filed an emergency motion seeking an injunction blocking Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott pending an appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit of the decision by Judge Katherine Polk Failla to grant one earlier this week.

That motion has been followed by one from the NFL. As you’d guess, the league is arguing against the injunction.

Their motion notes that Judge Failla’s decision was “not a close call” and points to the Tom Brady case as a linchpin of their argument that Elliott’s ultimate bid to have the suspension thrown out is unlikely to be successful.

The NFLPA’s central argument in its motion was that courts have typically blocked suspensions from going into effect while litigation proceeds. That was how things played out for Brady, so both sides are pointing to that case to support their point of view about an injunction.

29 responses to “NFL files motion in opposition to injunction blocking Ezekiel Elliott suspension

  1. Just sit down and take the suspension, this is getting ridiculous. Over and over into court just
    to get to play. For god sake, he isn’t a “holy mary” so do it and shut up.

  3. These legal expeditions by the NFL have become one long –

    “You’re suspended!”
    “No you can’t”
    “Yes we can”
    “No you can’t”
    “Yes we can”

    Repeat about a dozen more times. Ridiculous

  8. mufasa1822 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:48 pm
    Guessing the players will soon demand to have their lawyers, advocates, and psychic healers with them on the field
    ————————————
    Why not?

    Oh! Sorry I forgot….”Affluenza” is not a defense for “us”

  9. can’t keep track of this any longer. take your suspension and move on, wait he hasn’t really been producing much anyway, so why is he fighting not being able to play!

  11. Elliot should have served the suspension to start the season. His lawyers could have argued and possibly earned him loss in pay for the suspension if a judge found the NFL was in error. Now if he misses 6 games, it severely hurts the playoff chances for the Cowboys and probably changes fantasy football outcomes.

  12. All this is doing is creating a major distraction for the Cowboys and showing that Jerry Jones doesn’t think that they can win without him. That must make the rest of the team feel great going forward…

  13. The NFl Blues…

    they smile in your face
    (all the time want to take your place)
    Backstabbers….backstabbers…
    (The O’Jays)

    or

    Backstabbers and syndicators…
    (John Lee Hooker)

  17. I say let this play out. I want to see goodell take the stand and watch him lie yet again. This is the way to be done with him. The league office is completely incompetent. Can’t wait for the next cba. The NFL under goodell=stupidity in the highest form.

  18. I love how the league is so self-righteous now, and the only reason for that is because there is a video of Ray Rice punching his girlfriend in the face in an elevator. Before that everything was fine in the NFL. Leonard Little and Donte Stallworth killed people with cars while drunk, Player from the chiefs abused his wife and then went to the field and killed himself, LT and Michael Irvin so stoned they had no idea where they were, and etc….etc…..etc. No video so no problem was the mindset though. we can hush it up. It was so tongue and cheek that even this web-site made light of it with a little box that joked about days since last arrest and when you clicked it, it showed you all of the player arrested in the last year or so. I’m sure NFL got to Florio and said if you are going to be affiliated with us, then that box needs to go. Good boy Mike. Really NFL you are the true frauds here. This is like when the steroid scandal in baseball broke or the NCAA violations that have recently come down and everyone is shocked. Are you really though! But hey let’s take a knee, disrespect our flag, and fix all the wrongs in the world. I don’t think so. Fix yourselves first and then the world. You are all really over valuing your position in the world NFL and NFL players. If you went away tomorrow, we would all be fine. It is moving in that direction.

  19. Florioismyhero says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:53 pm
    can’t keep track of this any longer. take your suspension and move on, wait he hasn’t really been producing much anyway, so why is he fighting not being able to play!

    —————

    He is 70 yds away from leading the league in rushing…What are you talking about?

  20. Brady got a stay of execution not just because the NFL’s case was weak in the first court (where they admitted to Judge Berman they had no evidence) but also because in the 2nd court they weren’t globally including Brady to be found guilty anymore (how could they, after 1st court admission?). The NFL instead sought a complete “de novo” (effectively a new case) that just narrowly focused on ruling over Fraudger’s rights within the CBA. Of course, the NFL dressed it up as a victory over Brady and used it to re-suspend him, but that’s not what the 2nd court actually ruled on.

  23. The idea that players and their attorney’s use public courts to subvert NFL rules and policies WHICH THEY SIGN ON AND AGREE TO when they join the NFL is pathetic. Liberal lawyers want players money and Elliott is in for a massive legal invoice when this matter winds up.

  24. The NFL is basically saying that they want to punish Elliot even though the courts haven’t decided the case. The NFL seems to think that their decision is superior to whatever decision the judicial system might make. I don’t like Elliot, but that is height of arrogance.

    Elliot should absolutely not be suspended until the legal case concludes. If the NFL were to prevail now, and suspend Elliot for 6 weeks, they could simply drop the case after the suspension. Then Elliot is screwed, and his only recourse is yet another lawsuit.

  25. “it severely hurts the playoff chances for the Cowboys and probably changes fantasy football outcomes.”

    Effecting playoff chances is a valid worry. Effecting lame fantasy football outcomes is meaningless.

  26. I’m not sure the courts should be able to prevent a suspension from occurring. There should be impartial arbitration then the player should serve whatever the ruling is. I don’t get the public court’s involvement really unless it is to claim that the contract was violated in some way.

    However, I do think that since the court angle is possible the NFL might as well wait for the legal wrangling to end before they impose the suspension. The NFL are opening themselves up to massive risk if they impose the 6 game suspension and it is later overturned. Elliot could easily claim huge damages beyond the pay from the games given the impact to his brand.

  27. Todd Peterson says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:57 pm
    Elliot should have served the suspension to start the season. His lawyers could have argued and possibly earned him loss in pay for the suspension if a judge found the NFL was in error. Now if he misses 6 games, it severely hurts the playoff chances for the Cowboys and probably changes fantasy football outcomes.

    In the Brady case after not only admitting in open court to having no evidence of wrongdoing, the NFL, after pronouncing that the team had no involvement, went ahead and fined and stole picks from NE, thereby affecting their playoff chances. Fortunately, as Johnny Most often said, justice prevailed and NE won 2 rings in 3 years despite the best efforts to handcuff them.

  28. Imagine this is u…maybe you are innocent of this serious charge the NFL is making…what would u do? Just take the suspension?? I know I would not

  29. I find the stupidity of the people siding with the NFL in this case to be staggering.

    Like most people, I think Elliot is a turd, but that isn’t what this case is about. The things the NFL is claiming Elliot is being suspended for are dubious at best, or outright false at worst. Because of this, the NFL is suspending him against the recommendations of their own investigators. This leads most people to believe that this whole thing is just a publicity stunt designed to be a PR campaign. So what you have to ask yourself is, should an employer be able to dish out severe punishment to employees without any evidence of wrong doing by the employee?

    To a sane person, obviously not.

Leave a Reply

