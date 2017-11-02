Packers designate Jason Spriggs to return from injured reserve

Posted by Josh Alper on November 2, 2017, 3:08 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Packers have used one of their two designations to return from injured reserve.

The team announced on Thursday that tackle Jason Spriggs has returned to practice and will be eligible to return to the active roster. Spriggs was placed on injured reserve on September 21 with a hamstring injury.

Spriggs’ injury was one of many that the Packers had to deal with on the offensive line in the early weeks of the season. Left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Bryan Bulaga both missed time with Kyle Murphy filling in as a reserve until he also landed on injured reserve.

Murphy is one of three other Packers who could fill the second return slot. Cornerback Quinten Rollins and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are the other two and it seems like a good bet that the team’s first choice would be to get Rodgers back if his broken collarbone shows signs that such a return might be possible.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Packers designate Jason Spriggs to return from injured reserve

  1. Overconfident from their “SuperBowl” victory over the Packers, the Viking trolls are literally tripping over themselves today! They’re spewing vitriol so fast they’re forgetting to drink their beer and forgetting why they’re picking fights in the first place!

    It’s because they can smell the fragrance of success but it’s unfamiliar, so they keep returning to learn, they keep coming back to where other people know what it’s all about, people with experience in such matters…….The Green Bay Packers and the Green Bay Packer fans.

    Welcome back.

  4. So they wasted a return designation on a guy that has shown absolutely nothing just because he’s a high pick? High picks don’t equal talent, look at other gems Ted Thompson has drafted. Jerel Worthy, Justin Harrel, Derek Sherrod, Datone Jones, Damarious Randall, this isn’t even looking at the second round where Spriggs was drafted.

    At least it looks like they’re going to tank this season, easier schedule next year plus higher draft slots (that Thompson will likely waste) make the outlook for next season better. This year was done as soon as Rodgers got hurt and the team lost the ability for him to cover up all of their other weaknesses (like the entire defense, Dom Capers, McCarthy’s horrid gameplays, etc)

  5. Let’s say we give Spriggs a chance, shall we? The athletic tools are there and he’s been exposed by some experienced pash rushers. Why the need to stick out your chest and scream “I told you so!”?

  6. Let’s say we give Spriggs a chance, shall we? The athletic tools are there and he’s been exposed by some experienced pash rushers. Why the need to stick out your chest and scream “I told you so!”?
    =====

    I’d like to see him play, and I’d like it even more if he were to succeed.

    But based on what we’ve seen so far????…………………….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!