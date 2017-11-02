Packers designate Jason Spriggs to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Packers have used one of their two designations to return from injured reserve.

The team announced on Thursday that tackle Jason Spriggs has returned to practice and will be eligible to return to the active roster. Spriggs was placed on injured reserve on September 21 with a hamstring injury.

Spriggs’ injury was one of many that the Packers had to deal with on the offensive line in the early weeks of the season. Left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Bryan Bulaga both missed time with Kyle Murphy filling in as a reserve until he also landed on injured reserve.

Murphy is one of three other Packers who could fill the second return slot. Cornerback Quinten Rollins and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are the other two and it seems like a good bet that the team’s first choice would be to get Rodgers back if his broken collarbone shows signs that such a return might be possible.