PFT’s Week Nine picks

Getty Images

I managed to go 10-3 in the picks last week. Unfortunately, MDS went 11-2 — and now he has a five-game lead.

The only saving grace is that nobody cares. Except him.

But with another 13 games on the docket, you care if your favorite team is playing, or if you’re simply gather as many opinions as possible before calling your bookie.

Before you make that call, make that scroll.

Bills at Jets

MDS’s take: The Bills are a run-first team, but against a weak Jets pass defense I see Tyrod Taylor hitting some deep balls, and Buffalo putting a lot of points on the board.

MDS’s pick: Bills 31, Jets 21.

Florio’s take: Buffalo keeps finding ways to win, the Jets keep finding ways to lose. The Bills may be finding their way back to the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

Florio’s pick: Bills 24, Jets 20.

Colts at Texans

MDS’s take: The Texans could be set for a letdown after such a hard-fought loss on Sunday in Seattle, but against the Colts they should take care of business easily.

MDS’s pick: Texans 35, Colts 20.

Florio’s take: The Texans are one of the best 3-4 teams in recent league history. The Colts are 2-6, and they should be worse than that.

Florio’s pick: Texans 42, Colts 17.

Bengals at Jaguars

MDS’s take: Jacksonville has the best pass defense in the NFL, and they’re going to make Andy Dalton‘s life miserable on Sunday.

MDS’s pick: Jaguars 20, Bengals 7.

Florio’s take: The good-week, bad-week Jags had a bye week on what would have been a bad week. If they can play this week like they do when playing well, they should easily beat a Bengals team that simply can’t match Jacksonville’s talent.

Florio’s pick: Jaguars 30, Bengals 20.

Buccaneers at Saints

MDS’s take: The Bucs may be the biggest disappointment in the NFL this year. Their pass defense has been a mess, and Drew Brees could easily go for 400 yards on Sunday.

MDS’s pick: Saints 31, Buccaneers 17.

Florio’s take: The Saints are surging, and the Bucs are falling apart. A banged-up Jameis Winston simply can’t will the team to wins, especially when the various pieces aren’t fitting together the way they should.

Florio’s pick: Saints 34, Buccaneers 23.

Rams at Giants

MDS’s take: The last time the Giants suspended a cornerback, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, they responded with a big upset win over the Broncos. This week the Giants suspended a cornerback again, Janoris Jenkins, but I don’t see another upset coming.

MDS’s pick: Rams 30, Giants 14.

Florio’s take: Cornerback Janoris Jenkins won’t be getting a chance to face his former team. Which is very good news for his former team, which is good enough to do at MetLife Stadium what the other team in L.A. did when the Giants had Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall.

Florio’s pick: Rams 27, Giants 17.

Falcons at Panthers

MDS’s take: This is a close call, as both of these teams have been inconsistent and unpredictable this season. When I can’t decide who to pick, I go with the home team.

MDS’s pick: Panthers 17, Falcons 16.

Florio’s take: The trade of receiver Kelvin Benjamin could actually diversify the offense, which will be helpful against a Falcons team that is still struggling to find consistency. Home team gets the edge in a game that could go either way.

Florio’s pick: Panthers 27, Falcons 23.

Broncos at Eagles

MDS’s take: The Broncos are cratering and the Eagles are surging. Philadelphia should get a big win and maintain the league’s best record.

MDS’s pick: Eagles 28, Broncos 10.

Florio’s take: Brock Osweiler gets the start for the Broncos. Enough said.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 30, Broncos 17.

Ravens at Titans

MDS’s take: Joe Flacco was playing as well as he’s played all season when he got knocked out of Thursday night’s game against Miami. Unfortunately, I think he’ll come back to earth against a Titans pass defense that’s better than Miami’s.

MDS’s pick: Titans 20, Ravens 10.

Florio’s take: Marcus Mariota has his mobility back, which is bad news for a Ravens defense that has a rough time against the run.

Florio’s pick: Titans 24, Ravens 16.

Cardinals at 49ers

MDS’s take: The 49ers are going to get their first win eventually, and I say it’ll come here, against a reeling and injury-plagued Cardinals team.

MDS’s pick: 49ers 21, Cardinals 20.

Florio’s take: The good news is that the Cardinals won’t face Jimmy Garoppolo. The bad news is that the Cardinals will be playing Drew Stanton. The best news is that the 49ers remain the 49ers.

Florio’s pick: Cardinals 24, 49ers 20.

Washington at Seahawks

MDS’s take: Washington’s injury-plagued offensive line is going to struggle against the Seahawks’ defense, while Seattle’s offensive line gets a boost from the arrival of Duane Brown. That makes the difference.

MDS’s pick: Seahawks 17, Washington 14.

Florio’s take: Seattle keeps getting better and better, and eventually they’ll be locking up the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 28, Washington 20.

Chiefs at Cowboys

MDS’s take: With or without Ezekiel Elliott, I like Kansas City because I don’t see the Cowboys’ defense holding the Chiefs’ offense in check.

MDS’s pick: Chiefs 27, Cowboys 17.

Florio’s take: Dallas has blown double-digit leads in each of their last two home games. The Cowboys won’t have to worry about that this time, especially if they don’t have Ezekiel Elliott.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 27, Cowboys 20.

Raiders at Dolphins

MDS’s take: The Dolphins are 4-3, but they’re not as good as their record indicates, and the Jay Ajayi trade suggests that they know they’re building for the future, not winning this year. I like the Raiders to win in Miami.

MDS’s pick: Raiders 24, Dolphins 17.

Florio’s take: A couple of struggling offenses meet in what may be a de facto elimination game. With Jay Cutler back and the Dolphins getting a wake-up call from the elimination of Jay Ajayi, advantage Miami.

Florio’s pick: Dolphins 20, Raiders 14.

Lions at Packers

MDS’s take: The Lions got very lucky this season as the only team in the NFC North that hasn’t had chaos at the quarterback position. If Aaron Rodgers were playing I’d pick the Packers, but with Brett Hundley at the helm I’ll take Detroit to get a rare road win in Green Bay.

MDS’s pick: Lions 21, Packers 20.

Florio’s take: If the Packers had gotten Brian Hoyer, maybe it would have gone differently. (It wouldn’t have.) Either way, Brett Hundley falls to 0-2.

Florio’s pick: Lions 27, Packers 21.