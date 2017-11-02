Report: Texans fear Deshaun Watson suffered torn ACL at practice today

Getty Images

In a devastating piece of news for the Houston Texans and the NFL as a whole, the league’s brightest young star has apparently suffered a season-ending knee injury at practice today.

The Texans fear Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL and are waiting on an MRI to confirm the diagnosis, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watson has been the best rookie in the league this year and potentially even and MVP candidate. He has turned a moribund Texans offense into the highest-scoring offense in the league, and he’s done it in thrilling fashion, making highlight-reel plays with his arm and his legs.

And now that incredible rookie year may all be over. We may not see Watson on the field again until the 2018 season.