Report: Texans to sign Matt McGloin with Deshaun Watson out for season

Getty Images

With Deshaun Watson out for the season with a torn ACL, the Texans need another quarterback on the roster, and they’ve already identified the one they want.

Houston will sign Matt McGloin, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

A former Penn State quarterback, McGloin had by far his best college season in 2012, the year Texans coach Bill O’Brien was his head coach. McGloin joined the Raiders as an undrafted rookie in 2013 and spent four years in Oakland, starting seven games. He signed with the Eagles this offseason but was released at the end of the preseason.

The Texans will turn back to Tom Savage, who started Week One before being benched for Watson, on Sunday against the Colts.