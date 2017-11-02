Sean Payton “sure” Mark Ingram will respond after fumbles

Getty Images

Saints running back Mark Ingram did not take it easy on himself after a pair of fumbles against the Bears last Sunday.

Ingram said that the only reason the game was close was because he “sucked” and vowed to make it up to his teammates as soon as possible. It sounds like Saints coach Sean Payton will give him that chance.

Ingram spent nearly an entire game on the bench last season after fumbling two weeks in a row and Alvin Kamara got the final carries last week. Payton didn’t outline an exact role for Ingram against the Bucs this week, but suggested he’ll be carrying the team’s “hopes and dreams” again soon.

“I’m sure he’ll respond, and I think that every once in a while something like this happens,” Payton said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “The second time it happened in the game, in the 4-minute (drill), I know he was disappointed and upset. I was upset. … Situationally, you’re carrying the ball, and you’re carrying everyone’s hopes and dreams, not just your own. He’ll work to fix that, and I’m sure he will.”

Ingram and Kamara have been a very effective duo and their play has helped the Saints to five straight wins. One suspects New Orleans won’t want to rock the boat that much unless Ingram’s fumbling proves to be an ongoing issue.