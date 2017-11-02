Sterling Moore works out for Texans, Lions

Getty Images

Cornerback Sterling Moore was dropped by the Saints last week and he’s spent some time this week working on finding a new team.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Moore worked out for the Lions on Thursday. Rapoport also reports that he had a workout with the Texans on Tuesday.

Moore played for the Patriots when Lions General Manager Bob Quinn worked for New England. Darius Slay has played nearly every snap at corner for Detroit this year with Nevin Lawson, Quandre Diggs and D.J. Hayden filling out the position group.

The Texans got Kevin Johnson back in the lineup last Sunday after missing four games with a knee injury. Johnathan Joseph and Kareem Jackson have been the other top corners for Houston this season.

Moore played in two games for the Saints this year before being released and made 12 starts for New Orleans last year.