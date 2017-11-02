Tamba Hali returns to practice a day later than expected

Getty Images

Better late than never seems to be the headline for Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali this week.

Hali was supposed to be back at practice for the Chiefs on Wednesday, but never made it onto the field and coach Andy Reid said after the session that he wasn’t sure “exactly what’s going on” with the veteran because General Manager Brett Veach has been dealing with Hali’s representatives regarding his activation from the physically unable to perform list. Whatever caused the change in plans, it was cleared up by Thursday’s practice.

The Chiefs announced that Hali took part in the session, which was his first since going on the PUP list with a knee issue at the start of training camp. That opens a three-week window for Hali to practice with the team before they have to decide whether or not to put him on the active roster.

If the Chiefs do add him to the roster, it will be interesting to see how Hali is used after he complained about his playing time at the end of last season.