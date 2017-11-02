Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Former Bills RB (among other things) O.J. Simpson was wearing his old jersey as he passed out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters.

Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry reiterated his desire to stay in Miami.

His friends are disappointed to see him leave the Patriots, but excited Jimmy Garoppolo is getting a chance to play.

Jets CB Morris Claiborne isn’t expected to play this week.

Ravens WR Jeremy Maclin is more focused on team goals than his stats (which are on pace for career lows).

Bengals QB A.J. McCarron is probably going to be able to choose his own destination now.

People are still trying to make sense of the Browns’ QB mess, as if that kind of dysfunction can ever be truly known.

The Steelers are also among the league leaders in touchdown celebrations.

Texans LT Chris Clark is back to practice, which is good since he’s the starter again.

Colts OLB Tarell Basham has learned his rookie lessons in fits and starts.

Taking a look at which Jaguars are up next for contract extensions.

Titans WR Corey Davis declared this a turning point week.

Broncos OLB Shane Ray expects to get more comfortable each week wearing a cast.

Chiefs CB Marcus Peters surprised a kid in the mall by buying him two pairs of shoes.

The Chargers have some issues to clean up on defense.

The Raiders have tried to make Florida feel like home (Well, they are leaving at the end of the week).

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett’s giving RB Ezekiel Elliott the aphorisms he’ll need while he’s suspended.

Giants OL Justin Pugh is dealing with a back issue.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz thinks RB Jay Ajayi will be a good fit on and off the field.

Washington playing the Seahawks with a patchwork OL. What could possibly go wrong?

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky thinks they can be more “efficient” in several areas.

Lions CB Jamal Agnew can be a threat in other phases.

The Packers are close to getting their first look at LB Vince Biegel.

Vikings legend Bud Grant has high praise for coach Mike Zimmer.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan can be a calming influence when things get weird.

The Panthers think the answer to their WR speed problem could be on the roster already.

The Saints were without 40 percent of their OL in practice.

Buccaneers CB Vernon Hargreaves remains confident.

An early look at the Cardinals’ future QB options.

The Rams are trying to ignore their sudden popularity.

The 49ers are trying to find out how long it will take QB Jimmy Garoppolo to cram an entire playbook.

The Seahawks were missing 10 guys in practice yesterday.