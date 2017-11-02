Total length of Josh Gordon’s suspensions is 56 games

Browns receiver Josh Gordon will be eligible to play again in Week 13 after the longest of his multiple suspensions. By then, those suspensions will have totaled 56 games.

Gordon was suspended for the first two games of the 2013 season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy and suspended the first 10 games of the 2014 season for another violation. He was also suspended for the last game of 2014, although that suspension was by the Browns, not the NFL, for violating team rules.

Gordon was then suspended at the start of the 2015 season and hasn’t played since. He missed all 16 games in 2015, all 16 games in 2016 and will have missed 11 games in 2017 when he’s finally eligible to play again. Add up all those suspensions, and they come in at 56 games.

Players who have committed far more serious infractions than Gordon have often received much, much shorter suspensions than Gordon did. The NFL’s standard suspension for domestic violence, for instance, is six games, and in practice players suspended for domestic violence usually get less than six games. Gordon, however, has not complained, and indicated in a recent interview that he needed the time away from the NFL to work on his rehab. He’s finally getting the chance to show he can stay clean and get back on the field.

  2. There may be more egregious acts committed, but this dude was told “No, don’t” by his employer more times than you can shake a stick at. Fact is, he’s lucky to get a job at all. If someone violated their company’s rules as much as Gordon they would not be welcome back at all.

  5. I remember him absolutely owning Aqib Talib in 2013. One of the most impressive receiver performances I’ve seen. The football fan in me would like to see him get back to that, on any team.

  6. The suspensions were also about sending signs to the kid to get his life together rather than to continue to enable him. From his own words and through other rumors, he was deep into addiction.

    Weed may not be chemically addictive, but anything can be psychologically addictive. Sex, overeating, and laziness can all be fun and harmless but can be pursued to an unhealthy degree to the point that they ruin your life. Take this concept to its worst extreme, even some abuse victims subconsciously seek new abusive relationships because they are dependent on them in order to feel “normal.”

    I agree that weed should be legal, but by many accounts Josh was in a bad, bad place with multiple substances and behaviors, both legal and illegal.

    I’m so glad that he is working through it and hope he keeps getting healthier.

  7. Twice suspended in college for drugs (the 2nd time indefinitely at Baylor). So of course ideal material for the factory of sadness.

    Browns GM at the time, Tom Heckert, said:
    “We kind of did our homework on him, no question about it. We brought the kid in, I talked to a zillion guys and I couldn’t find one guy to say something bad about the kid.”

    Kind of? Thank god Heckert is now in Denver. Anyway, Gordon applied for reinstatement last year but (surprise, surprise) was denied after reportedly failing another drug test.

    Any good team would have cut ties to this kid long ago. But it takes a lot of work to keep a whole factory this sad.

