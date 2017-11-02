Will Jerry Jones distance himself from Papa John’s remarks?

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appears twice per week on 105.3 The Fan in D.C., typically on Tuesdays and Fridays. During his next visit, he’ll likely be asked about the strong comments made Wednesday by Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter.

At a time when some in league circles believe that Jones instigated Schnatter’s comments, Jones may have to do more than simply say “Schnatter is entitled to his opinions”; to properly distance himself from one of his various business partners, Jones may need to directly and expressly take the position that Schnatter’s remarks are inaccurate.

To the extent that Schnatter claims the drop in Papa John’s earnings arises from a slump in NFL ratings, his remarks are indeed inaccurate. The company’s numbers were down well before the 2017 NFL season began. Still, at a time when Jones is widely believed to be interested in blocking Commissioner Roger Goodell’s extension and/or finagling a new Commissioner, Jones will need to make a strong statement in order to counter the impression that Schnatter is saying what Jones is thinking.