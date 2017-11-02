Zach Ertz lands on Eagles injury report

November 2, 2017
The Eagles had some good news on their injury report Thursday as cornerback Patrick Robinson was a full participant for the second day in a row to remain on track to play this weekend despite suffering a concussion against the 49ers last Sunday.

That development was joined by a less positive one. Tight end Zach Ertz was listed as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury.

Ertz was not on the injury report at all on Wednesday, so he may have picked up the injury during Thursday’s session. Friday will bring an opportunity to hear from coach Doug Pederson about Ertz’ condition before the team makes injury designations for their game against the Broncos.

Cornerback Ronald Darby was also limited in practice as he continues working his way back from the dislocated ankle he suffered in the season opener.

