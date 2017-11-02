Zay Jones injures knee

AP

Bills wide receiver Zay Jones scored his first touchdown early in the second quarter. He left late in the second quarter with a knee injury.

The rookie appeared to lose his balance after his cleat got caught in the turf while running a route with 2:17 remaining in the half. His right knee turned awkwardly. Buster Skrine was called for illegal contact on the play.

Jones returned in the third quarter before leaving again in the fourth.

The Bills list him as questionable to return, but with Buffalo trailing 31-7, Jones isn’t likely to play again tonight.

He has six catches for 53 yards and a touchdown.