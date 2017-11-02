Zay Jones scores first career touchdown

AP

The Bills tied the Jets 7-7 on wide receiver Zay Jones‘ first career touchdown.

Jones caught a 10-yard pass from Tyrod Taylor with 14:52 remaining until halftime. It was the eighth play on a 62-yard drive.

The Bills benefited from two Jets’ penalties, including an offsides on Leonard Williams on a third-and-five incompletion to keep the drive going.

Taylor has completed 5-of-7 passes for 45 yards and a touchdown, with Jones catching three passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. LeSean McCoy has four carries for 21 yards.