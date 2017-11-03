Aaron Rodgers: If I’m healthy and it makes sense, I’ll come back

Getty Images

The Packers placed Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve Oct. 20, which makes him eligible to return to game action in Week 15 against Carolina. His return depends on whether the Packers remain in the playoff hunt. It also depends on how quickly the star quarterback’s surgically repaired collarbone heals.

“I want to be healthy; that’s the most important thing,” Rodgers said Friday, via Mike Spofford of the team website. “But if we’re healthy in eight weeks and it would make sense to come back, then I’m going to come back.”

If not, he won’t.

Rodgers cautioned everyone to “temper expectations” about his return, with scans of his collarbone determining when he can start throwing again. Until then, Rodgers sees no reason to discuss his return.

“There won’t be a decision made until that bone is healed, so it’s not even a conversation if it’s not where it needs to be,” he said.

Rodgers didn’t offer much new regarding the hit from Anthony Barr. Rodgers has accused Barr of giving him the finger, and Barr has accused Rodgers of spewing profanity at him.

The league did not fine Barr for the hit.

“It was deemed a legal hit,” Rodgers said. “You know that you don’t have the same protection outside the pocket. A simple shove-down probably would have sufficed in that situation, but it is what it is.”