Andy Reid doesn’t sound optimistic about Tamba Hali’s chances of playing Sunday

Getty Images

Andy Reid was non-committal regarding linebacker Tamba Hali‘s status for Sunday, but the Chiefs coach didn’t sound optimistic.

“He’s literally just knocking the rust off,’’ Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “We’re literally taking this day by day and seeing. Let’s just see what happens.”

The Chiefs would have to make a roster move Saturday to activate Hali from the physically unable to perform list.

Hali returned to practiced Thursday for the first time since going on PUP with a knee issue at the start of training camp.

The Chiefs have ruled out wide receiver Albert Wilson (hamstring) and linebacker Dee Ford (back) for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Linebacker Justin Houston (knee) is questionable after not practicing Friday.