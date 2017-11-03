A’Shawn Robinson avoids fine, but four other Lions not so lucky

Getty Images

The NFL fined Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs $24,309 for unnecessary roughness, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Diggs had a helmet-to-helmet hit on Steelers wide receiver Jesse James in the third quarter, drawing a 15-yard penalty. The Steelers ended up with a field goal out of the drive.’

Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson avoided a fine despite being ejected for two punches he threw at Steelers guard Ramon Foster during a skirmish at the end of Sunday’s game. Three of his teammates were fined, though, for leaving the sideline during the scuffle.

Defensive linemen Cornelius Washington and Jeremiah Valoaga and cornerback DJ Hayden each were fined $3,037. None threw a punch, but all ran onto the field after Robinson and Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence fired off the ball with the Steelers in victory formation, starting the brouhaha with 42 seconds remaining.