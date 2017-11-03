Bill O’Brien: It’s obvious our offense will change with Tom Savage

Getty Images

The Texans looked like they had perhaps the worst offense in the NFL in the first half of Week One, with Tom Savage under center. Then they benched him for Deshaun Watson, and suddenly became perhaps the best offense in the NFL.

So now that Watson is out for the season and Savage is starting again, what changes? Texans coach Bill O’Brien says plenty will change.

“Clearly there’s differences. Every quarterback is different. There’s a lot of differences, I mean, that’s obvious. I think anybody can watch a game and see the differences with any quarterback in the league,” O’Brien said.

Asked for some specific examples of how the offense would change, O’Brien said he’s not going to broadcast those changes to the Colts, whom the Texans play on Sunday.

“Look, I’m not gonna get into that,” he said. “Why would I ever get into that?”

O’Brien then added, sarcastically, “We’re going to do the same exact things as with Deshaun.”

Obviously, the Texans can’t do the same things with Savage that they did with Watson. They just hope they won’t go back to being as bad as they were in the first half of Week One.