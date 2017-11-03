Bills running back Taiwan Jones injures left arm

Getty Images

While the result of Thursday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets had all but been decided, Bills running back Taiwan Jones sustained an apparently significant arm injury while attempting to recover an onside kick.

Jones was chasing the loose ball when Bills safety Shamarko Thomas dove into Jones’ arm while it was planted on the turf. Trainers immobilized Jones’ left arm before taking him off the field on a cart.

Jones has appeared in all eight games for Buffalo this season and has just one catch for 11 yards. He also has two kickoff returns for 50 yards and three special teams tackles. Jones also served as the Bills’ kickoff returner Thursday night, but didn’t get an opportunity as six Jets kickoffs went for touchbacks.