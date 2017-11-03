Bills’ Zay Jones still being evaluated, Taiwan Jones out for season

Getty Images

The Bills suffered a disappointing loss beyond just dropping Thursday night’s game to the Jets.

Taiwan Jones, who plays an integral role on the Bills’ special teams, broke his right arm and is out for the season.

Early indications are better on receiver Zay Jones, who twice went down with what appeared to be knee injuries. Jones, who returned on the field and then seemed to re-aggravate his injury, is walking around today but still needs further evaluation, Bills coach Sean McDermott said.

Taiwan Jones is in his first season in Buffalo after spending the last six years in Oakland. Zay Jones is a rookie second-round draft pick who had the best game of his young career on Thursday night.