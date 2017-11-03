Broncos benched Trevor Siemian, but offensive issues “not just one position”

Getty Images

After Trevor Siemian threw three interceptions in a Monday night loss to the Chiefs, the Broncos did what had started to feel like an inevitable move and made a change at quarterback.

Brock Osweiler is in for this weekend’s game against the Eagles, but the message from the team isn’t that the switch will fix everything that’s been ailing the offense in Denver.

“Absolutely, football isn’t an individual sport, it’s a team sport,” tight end Virgil Green said, via the Associated Press. ”Yeah, we’re bringing Brock up to do things, but we all know that Trevor is totally capable. We just need a little more from everybody. Not just one position, every position.”

Offensive coordinator Mike McCoy threw the coaching staff into the mix as well and said “we’re all in this together” when it comes to getting the Broncos on better offensive footing. After outgaining their opponents in each game of their three-game losing streak and losing the turnover battle 11-2, it seems pretty obvious where the Broncos need to start cleaning things up offensively.