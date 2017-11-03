Cole Beasley says he’s out of concussion protocol

Getty Images

While it may not be as big a headline as Ezekiel Elliott getting to play this Sunday, the Cowboys appear set to have wide receiver Cole Beasley in the lineup against the Chiefs as well.

The Cowboys listed Beasley as questionable on their final injury report of the week, but Beasley said earlier in the day, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, that he has cleared the concussion protocol. Beasley was injured last Sunday and steadily ramped up his practice participation from sitting out on Wednesday to a full session on Friday.

They’ll also have Dez Bryant, who was limited in practice early in the week due to his knee but practiced in full the last two days before being left off the injury report altogether on Friday.

Wide receiver Noah Brown and defensive tackle Maliek Collins are also questionable while kicker Dan Bailey and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie have been ruled out.